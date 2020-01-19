Chiefs rally to take 21-17 halftime lead

The Chiefs have come back yet again.

The Chiefs trailed Houston 24-0 last week before scoring on seven consecutive possessions on their way to a 51-31 victory. They were down 17-7 to the Titans in the second quarter but ended the half with back-to-back touchdowns.

Kansas City, which scored on its final three possessions of the first half, leads 21-17 at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs their first lead of the day with his feet, running for a 27-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining in the first half.

He has three carries for 36 yards and the touchdown to go with 172 passing yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown tosses went to Tyreek Hill, who has four catches for 52 yards.

Hill’s touchdowns covered 8 and 20 yards.

Mahomes has begun his playoff career with the most pass attempts (127) without an interception since play-by-play data was tracked in 1991, according to NFL research. He also has the most pass touchdown passes (10) in the playoffs without an interception to begin a career since 1950.

The Titans scored on their first three possessions but settling for a chip-shot Greg Joseph field goal after reaching the Kansas City 12-yard line on their first possession is the difference.

Derrick Henry, who has 16 carries for 62 yards, scored on a 4-yard run off a direct snap.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill, becoming the only offensive lineman since 2000 with two receiving touchdowns in a season.

Tannehill is 11-of-17 for 120 yards and a touchdown, his first 100-yard postseason game after 72 passing yards against the Patriots and 88 against the Ravens.