Chiefs, Raiders tied 14-14 at halftime

The Chiefs had 11 yards in the first quarter, scoring no points. They had 152 yards in the second quarter and scored 14 points.

The teams went to the locker room tied 14-14.

The Raiders went up 14-0, scoring on Aidan O'Connell's 18-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers and on Josh Jacobs’ 63-yard touchdown run. They should have a halftime lead, but kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 30-yard field goal after a drive ended at the Kansas City 12.

The Chiefs answered the two touchdowns with two of their own.

Isiah Pacheco scored on a 1-yard run on third-and-goal with 6:38 remaining in the half, and Justin Watson caught a 3-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes with third-and-goal with 25 seconds left.

Mahomes is 13-of-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown, while O'Connell is 13-of-16 for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Jacobs has 12 carries for 94 yards, and Davante Adams has five receptions for 73 yards.