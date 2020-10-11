Chiefs, Raiders in a shootout, tied 24-24 with Sammy Watkins nursing a hamstring

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill each have had an “oh-my-gosh-did-you-see-that?!” plays. But the Raiders have stuck right with them.

The teams have combined for 48 points and 645 yards.

The Raiders and Chiefs are tied 24-24 at halftime after Las Vegas fell behind 21-10.

Derek Carr is 11-of-13 for 246 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He has touchdown passes of 59 yards to Nelson Agholor, 5 yards to Darren Waller and 72 yards to Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs has two catches for 118 yards and the touchdown, and Agholor has two catches for 67 yards and a score.

Mahomes is 14-for-27 for 237 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown pass was 8 yards to Sammy Watkins, who later limped off with a hamstring injury. Watkins is questionable to return.

Mahomes has a 3-yard touchdown run, and Hill ran for a 10-yard score. Travis Kelce has six catches for 95 yards, including a 23-yarder where Mahomes escaped the rush, rolled to his left and made a Houdini pass back to a sliding Kelce.

Hill has three catches for 78 yards, including a 37-yard, over-the-shoulder catch. The Raiders challenged, and replay showed Hill had both feet in bounds after making the catch.

