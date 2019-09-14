Chiefs-Raiders odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 2 game
An undefeated record on the line.
It may only be Week 2 but after each earned a victory to open the season, the Raiders and Chiefs will both look to keep the momentum rolling in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs are favored by a touchdown and likely would get a few additional points if the game were being played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Line:
Caesars: KC -7 (-110)
Consensus: KC -7 (-110)
Westgate: KC -7 (-110)
Wynn: KC -7 (-110)
Here's how NFL writers around the country see the matchup shaking out:
Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Chiefs 38, Raiders 30
Adam Teicher, ESPN: Chiefs 37, Raiders 31
Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Chiefs 30, Raiders 26
Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Chiefs 35, Raiders 21
Tadd Haislop, SportingNews: Chiefs 34, Raiders 20
Greg Patuto, Heavy.com: Chiefs 37, Raiders 21
