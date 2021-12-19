Chiefs quest for No. 1 seed: Who to root for in Week 15

After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 15, the Kansas City Chiefs currently control the No. 1 seed in the AFC conference with a 10-4 overall record.

There was a chance that they would surrender that position on Saturday evening, but one of the team’s that the Chiefs needed to win already came up big. The Indianapolis Colts’ 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t just leave the minutemen looking like pretenders, it also gave Kansas City a one-game lead for the AFC’s top seed.

The Colts aren’t the only team that the Chiefs needed to win to maintain hold of the top spot, though. Below is a quick look at the other teams you should be rooting for in Week 15.

Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennesse Titans at Noon CT on Sunday. After a 27-3 defeat back in Week 7, the Titans hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City. Should they beat the Steelers in Week 15, they’d secure control of the No. 1 seed for at least the time being.

Pittsburgh is coming off of a 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but they’re still in the playoff hunt and believe they’re capable of getting hot at the right time. Should the Steelers defeat Tennessee, the Chiefs would have a one-game lead over every other team in the AFC for the No. 1 seed. With just three games remaining, that could put Kansas City in a much better position to clinch the No. 1 seed.

Panthers

The Carolina Panthers face the Buffalo Bills at Noon CT on Sunday. Even though the Bills are currently three games back to the Chiefs, they hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Kansas City after their win in Week 5. Buffalo is nearly on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture, but a loss to the Panthers would be devastating. Not only could it put them outside the playoffs, at least for the time being, but it’d also make it that much harder for them to tie things up with the Chiefs.

Packers

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday. The Ravens are still in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed, but a loss to the Packers would put them two games behind Kansas City. This game won’t directly impact the Chiefs’ hold over the No. 1 seed this week, but it could put Kansas City in a better position to clinch down the line.

