Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards

At last month’s 101 Awards, CBS Sports broadcaster Charles Davis remarked that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes must have a big trophy case at his house.

Mahomes nodded ever-so slightly when Davis made the observation.

Here is a look at that trophy case before the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII and Mahomes was named the game’s MVP.

Mahomes could be adding to that case because his production company — 2PM Productions — was nominated for two Sports Emmy Awards.

The nominations were for the Netflix docuseries “Quarterback,” which starred Mahomes. The show was also produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions.

The docuseries was nominated for “Outstanding Documentary Series – Serialized.”

“Quarterback” is up against “Football Must Go On” on Paramount+; “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” on Netflix; “Hard Knocks” on HBO Max and “Monster Factory” on Apple+.

It’s also up for “Outstanding Audio/Sound – Post-Produced.”

The Amazon documentary “Kelce,” which features former Eagles center Jason Kelce (the brother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce), received two nominations.

“Kelce” is up for “Outstanding Long Documentary” and “Outstanding Editing – Long Form.”

Coverage of the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII was nominated twice for Outstanding Live Special. CBS and Nickelodeon received those nods.

CBS also was nominated for “Outstanding Technical Team Event” and “Outstanding Audio/Sound – Live Event” for its work on Super Bowl LVIII.

The Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will be held May 21 in New York.