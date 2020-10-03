Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, one of the stars during the short-lived XFL 2.0 2020 season, is on the Kansas City practice squad. According to NFL Media, he’s also now on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Ta’amu’s positive test result makes it even more appropriate to postpone Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, which already has happened.

Now the Chiefs, like the Patriots, will have to wait and see whether others test positive in the coming days. Given what has happened in Tennessee this week, it would be wise to brace for a daily report that one or more Patriots or Chiefs have been added to the list, at least for the next few days.

Frankly, that makes the plan to play the game on Monday or Tuesday even more impractical. The only clear alternative would be to make Patriots-Chiefs the first game to be placed on a Week 18 slate of contests that would bump back the wild-card round.

Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tests positive, too originally appeared on Pro Football Talk