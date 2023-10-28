Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award

The Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes adds another honor to his career trophy case as he was named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.

Mahomes won for his impressive performance, completing 32 of 42 attempts (76.2 percent) for 424 yards and four touchdowns for a 129.5 passer rating in the Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. After winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the reigning league MVP’s name to a Historically Black College or University, which will apply towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.

The donations to support HBCU students align with Mahomes’ consistent work to shine a light on the programs. He has supported the annual HBCU Legacy Bowl through his ’15 and the Mahomies Foundation’.

“Yeah, it was a no-brainer for me whenever I got the opportunity through my foundation to help sponsor this game,” Mahomes said in 2022. “I know a lot of players that have been at HBCUs and haven’t got the opportunity that I got coming out of college. So, I wanted to make sure we shine a light on these guys. There are a bunch of these guys that can play in the league.”

Cue the drumroll because the official results are in! The Week 7 FedEx #AirandGround @NFL Players of the Week are @PatrickMahomes and @D33_foreman. pic.twitter.com/CKDf6t6h56 — FedEx (@FedEx) October 26, 2023

Running back D’Onta Foreman of the Chicago Bears was awarded his first FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his contribution to Chicago’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where he rushed for 89 yards on 16 carries (5.6 avg.) and two touchdowns in Week 7.

Mahomes will look to build on his fantastic Week 7 performance with his upcoming road matchup against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

