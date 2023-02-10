Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 AP NFL MVP award

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again.

After winning his first AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award back in 2018, Mahomes has now won his second career MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony. It further adds to his reputation as one of the most accomplished young quarterbacks in the NFL.

In 2022, Mahomes led Kansas City to a 14-3 overall record and their seventh consecutive AFC West division win. He managed to dominate the stat sheet, with 435 completed passes for league-leading marks in passing yards (5,250) yards, touchdowns (41), touchdown percent (6.3), yards per game (308.8) and quarterback rating (77.6). Perhaps the most impressive part about what Mahomes accomplished was that he did this all in the first season of his career without Tyreek Hill. Many thought that he’d take a step back without Hill, but he didn’t miss a beat.

Mahomes is now the 10th player in NFL history to win multiple MVP awards during his career joining Baltimore Colts QB Johnny Unitas, Browns RB Jim Brown, 49ers QB Joe Montana, 49ers QB Steve Young, Packers QB Brett Favre, Rams QB Kurt Warner, Colts QB Peyton Manning, Patriots QB Tom Brady and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

This also sets Mahomes up for some history ahead of Super Bowl LVII. With a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he could become the 11th player in NFL history to win league MVP and go on to win the Super Bowl. Should he be named Super Bowl MVP, he’d be one of just seven players to win both regular season and Super Bowl MVP.

More News!

Jamaal Charles explains what makes Chiefs HC Andy Reid so special Latest update on Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney's ankle injury Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's chasing during his career

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire