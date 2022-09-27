Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes unconvinced Week 4 will be his last matchup against Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound from last Sunday’s loss with a battle with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time the two teams have faced since the Super Bowl LV loss.

After last season, Brady was ready to retire and end his Hall of Fame career, but that only lasted a few weeks. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has more to prove and another battle with Mahomes is on the horizon. Brady has a 3-2 record over Mahomes in his career.

Mahomes has continuously stated his respect for Brady on and off the field and shared more thoughts on what could be their last game against each other while speaking with 610 Sports Radio’s Carrington Harrison for his weekly interview.

“I haven’t allowed myself [to think this is the last game against Tom Brady]. I’ve had a couple of games already now that’s been the last time I might be able to go up against Brady,” said Mahomes, “He’s a guy that always comes back to play another season, and he always plays at a high level. You just go about knowing that they got the GOAT on that side of the football field and that he always gives them a chance to win.”

Mahomes and Brady are trying to get their teams back into the win column following disappointing Week 3 losses. Brady, at 45 years old, is fiery as ever. He finished with 271 yards passing and one touchdown in the loss to the Packers, while Mahomes also had 262 yards and a touchdown and threw his first interception of the season in a losing effort to the Colts.

The last time the pair saw each other was in a televised summer golf challenge called “The Match” with Mahomes, teamed with Josh Allen against Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Now, they’ll get another opportunity to settle the score on the gridiron.

