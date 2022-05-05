Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce remain atop NFLPA’s top 50 sales list

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce continue to be top earners on the NFLPA’s top 50 player sales list.

The NFLPA’s latest list covers all officially licensed NFL merchandise sales from March 1, 2021, through February 28, 2022. Items included in the figures from the NFLPA are things like game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, photos, drinkware, pet products and so on.

The last quarterly update from the NFLPA didn’t look that much different from this one. Mahomes is still coming in at No. 2 in merch sales behind Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who likely saw an uptick after retiring and un-retiring. Kelce fell one spot, coming in at No. 19 this quarter after coming in at No. 18 last quarter.

According to the NFLPA, either Brady or Mahomes have ranked atop the quarterly or year-end sales list 12 consecutive times dating back to October of 2018. Mahomes had one of the five most popular jerseys sold alongside Brady, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and George Kittle. Kansas City’s signal-caller was also a top-ranked seller for figurines, plushies, Lids, Funko pop vinyl figures, FOCO bobbleheads, reloadable credit cards, wall decals, and more.

It’s safe to say that Mahomes is as marketable as ever and will continue selling products for both the NFL and the Chiefs.

List