Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce share ideas for a new Netflix docuseries

The success of Netflix’s “Quarterback” docuseries starring Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has inspired more ideas for its future beyond the eight-episode season. The Peyton Manning-produced series focused on the behind-the-scenes moments of Mahomes with his family, dealing with injury, and winning Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce were on the red carpet last week in Los Angeles for the show’s official premiere. The All-Pro duo shared their thoughts on what position group should be featured in the show next season. Mahomes promoted the idea of the offensive line, while Kelce honored his group, saying the tight ends.

“I would say O-Lineman (Offensive Line), those guys may have some personalities to them,” said Mahomes. “They don’t get the love, they don’t get the attention, but they have the best personalities on the team. Get Creed Humphrey first, easy, Orlando Brown, one of the funniest dudes I’ve ever met. Lane Johnson.”

Mahomes remains close with former teammate Brown who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this offseason. Kelce was interested in getting tight ends more exposure outside of himself with his suggestion for Netflix.

“You might be surprised some of these tight ends got big-time personalities. I’m not talking about myself. I promise you I’m not,” said Kelce. “These guys got a lot of personality, a lot of depth to themselves, and that’s kind of the tight end way, very unselfish. Guys like George Kittle, I mean Mark Andrews, a legend; gotta throw TJ Hockenson in there. He’s a unique individual.”

Season one of “Quarterback” is streaming now and features the Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota along with Mahomes.

