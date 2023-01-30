Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce humble Bengals in on-field interviews

The Kansas City Chiefs earned the right to talk a little trash after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

There was plenty of chatter leading up to the game between these two teams with the Chiefs’ recent record of success against Cincinnati being held over their head. The most notable was Bengals nickel corner Mike Hilton’s comments on the sideline during the AFC divisional round, dubbing Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead.”

Speaking to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game, QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce let Cincinnati have a taste of their own medicine.

First, Travis Kelce interrupted Mahomes’ chat with Wolfson to deliver the following PSA on the disrespect shown to their home stadium:

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: "Burrowhead, my ass" — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 30, 2023

Next, Patrick Mahomes made fun of Joe Burrow’s postgame celebration in last year’s AFC title game. Burrow lit up a cigar and had a little dance to Lil Elt’s “Get The Gat” all before going on to lose to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "I don't think we have any cigars, but I'll make sure we have them for the Super Bowl." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 30, 2023

It’s safe to say this team took the trash talk to heart, but they also know that the job’s not finished. They’re just one step closer to achieving the goal that they set out to achieve at the onset of the 2022 NFL season.

