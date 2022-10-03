Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce hit career milestones in Week 4

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce hit some career milestones against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Let’s start it off with Mahomes, who in his 67th career game hit another pace record. He finished the game with 249 passing yards, allowing him to pass the 20,000 career passing yard mark quicker than any player in NFL history. Rams QB Matthew Stafford previously held the record at 71 games.

Patrick Mahomes will play in his 67th career game tonight and needs 152 passing yards to reach 20,000 for his career. If he reaches it, he would set the record for fewest games in NFL history to hit the 20,000 mark. Matthew Stafford did it in 71. pic.twitter.com/QfC4IRJudn — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

Mahomes also passed Broncos QB Russell Wilson for the third-most touchdown passes in his first six seasons in NFL history. Only Dan Marino and Peyton Manning have more. It’s important to remember that Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith and didn’t throw a touchdown pass during his rookie season.

Kelce had 9 receptions for 92 yards in Week 4, bringing him to 9,328 career receiving yards. He moves into the top-5 in NFL history in receiving yards by a tight end, pushing former Patriots and Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski down to sixth place.

That wasn’t all for Kelce, though. His first-quarter touchdown against the Buccaneers moved him into 10th place in Chiefs franchise history with 388 career points scored.

Lammons first career FF. Lee's second career FR. Sets up Kelce's 60th TD reception. That moves him into 10th for most points in franchise history (388) — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) October 3, 2022

Mahomes and Kelce never fail to impress and continue to make their marks on the NFL history books on a weekly basis. It’ll be exciting to see what the duo can achieve next.

