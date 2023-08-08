Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes takes top spot on ‘NFL Top 100’

Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of spectacular since taking over at quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has won two Super Bowls, two MVPs, and singlehandedly altered the course of Chiefs history in just five seasons under center.

The best of the best. For the second time, @PatrickMahomes is voted no. 1 on the #NFLTop100 list. Congrats, QB1 🚀 pic.twitter.com/L68rgiUI84 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 8, 2023

Mahomes, rightfully, ranked in the top spot on the annual “NFL Top 100” television program. The show surveys players around the league to determine who the best players in the NFL are, as voted on by their peers.

It should come as no surprise that the 27-year-old quarterback took first place, especially after his outstanding 2022 season. He joined teammates Chris Jones and Travis Kelce, who ranked 10th and fifth respectively, as the only Chiefs to be chosen for the prestigious list.

Though accolades like this are to be expected for a quarterback who has achieved as much as Mahomes, they serve as a reminder of the greatness that fans have had the privilege of witnessing for the last five years. Entering his sixth year as a starter Mahomes still has plenty to prove if he intends to chase Tom Brady’s legacy for the all-important “Greatest of All Time” status.

