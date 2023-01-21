Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars

The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.

The team used a timeout to try and assess the situation, but Mahomes continued to stay in the game despite a very clear and noticeable limp. Chad Henne was warming up on the sideline, but he didn’t end up coming into the game at all.

After the end of the first quarter, Mahomes went to the sideline and got his ankle taped up by the team’s training staff and went back into the game. His limping was a little bit less prevalent, but it was still noticeable. The playcalling featured more running the ball and getting the ball out of Mahomes’ hands quickly. They had to settle for a 50-yard field goal on the second drive as a result of the injury.

We’ll keep you updated as things continue to progress, but for now, it seems Mahomes will stay in the game.

