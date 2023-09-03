Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares update on WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs will officially begin defending their Super Bowl title this Thursday against the Detroit Lions. The kick-off festivities will be in full flight at Arrowhead Stadium as the team gets another opportunity to run it back.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has grown accustomed to the spotlight and big moments, so he confidently enters Thursday. The question remains about the status of wide receiver Kadarius Toney following a knee injury that sidelined him throughout training camp and the preseason. The reigning league and Super Bowl MVP spoke with the media on Sunday about Toney’s progress as the team prepares to host the opener.

“The talent that he has, the competitor that he is to be able to go out there and have that weapon, would definitely be a huge positive,” Mahomes said. “He’s done a great job and the practices that he’s been in so far. I’m looking forward to him continuing to step up and be even better and be more like his normal self, which I mean, honestly, going out there the first day and first few days and seeing him, he looks like KT (Kadarius Toney) and so I’m excited for that. He put a lot of time in that rehab process so that he can get himself ready, hopefully, to play in this first week.”

Toney is expected to be one of the Chiefs’ go-to options entering the season, but the knee issues have cast doubt on those projections. The words from Mahomes do shed light on some optimism heading into Thursday’s opener.

