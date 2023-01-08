Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sets NFL record for most single season offensive yards

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes claimed another piece of NFL history during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

It seems like every week, Mahomes is stamping his name in the league history books and the regular-season finale this year was no different. With 231 total offensive yards (passing, rushing and receiving) in Week 18, Mahomes now has 5,614 total offensive yards on the season. That passes former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees for the most in a single-season all-time in NFL history. Brees set the record at 5,562 back in 2011 when the NFL season was still only 16 games. That doesn’t take anything away from Mahomes’ accomplishments.

Patrick Mahomes has the most offensive yards (passing + rushing + receiving) in a single season in NFL history. #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 7, 2023

Here is the full breakdown of Mahomes’ yards on the season:

5,250 passing yards

358 rushing yards

6 receiving yards

Yes, Mahomes had six receiving yards this season after catching his own batted pass and running for six yards in Week 17. His 358 rushing yards are also good for the second-most in a single season of his career. His 5,250 passing yards are the most in a single season of his career and breaks the Chiefs’ single-season franchise record for passing yards.

