Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sees improvement, competition in WR room

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up mandatory minicamp with a conditioning test on Thursday.

The team will now break for just over a month before training camp arrives. The team managed to get some good work done in the interim and Patrick Mahomes feels that the offense is coming along, with the young players in the wide receiver room stepping up.

“As far offensively, you can see the guys that have been here for another year now, how much more comfortable they are,” Mahomes said. “We have a lot of young, talented guys that have stepped up. I’m excited for them to keep progressing.”

Skyy Moore has been a popular name this offseason with many fans hopeful that he’ll make a jump in his second season with the team. The 27-year-old quarterback feels that Moore has made a jump in his development.

“Skyy [Moore] is a great player. I think you can see at the end of last year how he was picking this stuff up and making plays,” Mahomes said. “I think that just transitioned right into this season. He is someone that is going to be called upon more.”

It has been well-documented that the Chiefs rebuilt their receiver room last season after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Having a number of receivers come in at the same time, there was definitely a steep learning curve to the system. This season, receivers are starting to pick things up quicker.

“Last year they were all learning at the same time. They were all learning together, trying to figure it out and put it all together,” Mahomes said. “Whereas now, they can teach each other. Guys like Marquez [Valdes-Scantling], Skyy [Moore], Kadarius [Toney], and Justin Watson can teach these younger guys how we do things and how to run the routes differently.”

Competition is always good for any team and any position group. Kansas City has a plethora of receivers that are pushing each other with every passing rep in practice.

“There is going to be a lot of competition,” Mahomes said. “I don’t even know who is going to be on the active roster opening day because there is so much competition. I can see these guys all making the team.”

