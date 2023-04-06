Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reunites with Chad Henne for new Subway commercial

The bond among players in the NFL can transcend past being teammates and playing days. The Kansas City Chiefs have had the luxury of a stable tandem at quarterback with starter Patrick Mahomes and backup Chad Henne since 2018.

Henne announced his retirement from the NFL after Super Bowl LVII and played an essential role in the relief of Mahomes. After signing with Kansas City back in 2018, he’s thrived in the veteran quarterback support role and clutch moments during the postseason.

While the two quarterbacks won’t share the gridiron again on Sundays, Henne and Mahomes recently reunited for a project off the field. In a post to his Instagram account, Henne shared some photos of himself with Mahomes on the set of an upcoming Subway commercial which is notably endorsed by the two-time league MVP.

“Now that we are in different area codes,” said Henne via his Instagram, “we still find a way to be on the same team!”

Henne’s touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the divisional round victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars was his lone postseason touchdown for his career. He provided a similar boost in the 2020 divisional round victory over the Cleveland Browns, keeping the Chiefs afloat following a Mahomes’ injury.

The 37-year-old was a collegiate star at the University of Michigan and a former starter for the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars since being drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will be in the market for a new trusted backup next season, but it’s nice to see the duo team up one more time, even if it’s just for a commercial.

More News!

Breaking down Touchdown Wire's latest 3-round mock draft for Chiefs Chiefs Check-in: Tyreek Hill can't wait for Chiefs-Dolphins matchup in 2023 Southwestern Oklahoma State WR Isreal Watson to attend Chiefs' local pro day

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire