Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on returning to the site of Super Bowl LVII

The memories of a Super Bowl victory never disappear for those that lived through such an accomplishment. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has enjoyed that triumph twice already in his career and still won’t let nostalgia cloud his view for more success in the future.

Mahomes was last on the field in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII leaving with his second title and MVP award. The events of February are still bringing joy to Chiefs fans, but Mahomes addressed the media on Thursday his reasons for leaving that in the past.

“We have a lot of stuff that we’d continue to work on,” Mahomes explained. “And so, I kind of set it up to the ring ceremony. It was kind of it’s it. We’re trying to go back and get another one. And so you’ll, I’m sure when I first stepped on the field, there’ll be a little bit of looking around and saying, ‘Hey, man, it was a great time last time we’re here, but we got a job to do’ and that’s to get better, playing against a Cardinals team that played a really good first preseason game. And so we know it’s gonna be a mentality of going out there and playing our best football.”

Mahomes and the first-team offense want to correct much of their slow start on Sunday with a solid outing on familiar turf.

