Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes retrieved Skyy Moore’s first touchdown ball in Super Bowl LVII

Even with a battle left ahead in Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a heads-up moment in helping rookie WR Skyy Moore.

Moore finished the 2022 NFL regular season with just 22 receptions for 250 yards. He hadn’t scored a touchdown all season long. In the two prior playoff games, he also hadn’t scored, even though he stepped up to the plate in a big way in the AFC Championship Game.

In Super Bowl LVII, Moore notched his first career touchdown, and on a play where the guys lined up in the wrong formation, at that. The score would give the Chiefs a 35-27 lead over the Eagles with under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

As all the players celebrated and passed around the football that signified Moore’s first career touchdown, Mahomes rushed in to ensure that they didn’t lose the football.

NFL Films captured the moment:

4th quarter, Super Bowl on the line… @PatrickMahomes made sure to still retrieve @skyymoore24's first TD ball 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CwFrGfZy2A — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 15, 2023

“Keep that ball,” Mahomes yelled at his offensive teammates. “Keep that ball. . . Give me that ball. Take that ball. I’ve got it.”

“That’s his,” Mahomes said as he walked the sideline.

“Got his first one in the Super Bowl,” JuJu Smith-Schuster shouted. “That’s legendary.”

The awareness by Mahomes in such a big point of the game to secure the football was great to see. It shows you just how much he cares about his guys. The genuine excitement from all of Moore’s Chiefs teammates at the moment was palpable and it makes you certain that this is the first of many scores to come in Moore’s career.

