Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes receives AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has earned the Week 3 nod for AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

This comes after a stellar performance on “Monday Night Football” against the Baltimore Ravens, where Mahomes dismantled what was at the time considered the top defense in the NFL. Mahomes completed 31-of-42 passes for 385 yards and four passing touchdowns, en route to becoming the fastest player in NFL history to 10,000 career passing yards. He also rushed for another touchdown on the ground, bringing his total to five.

USA TODAY SMG – Coley Cleary

This is Mahomes’ fourth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week in his career. He earned back-to-back recognition in Week 1 and Week 2 of his first season as a starter back in 2018. He only earned the award once last season after facing the Oakland Raiders in Week 2.

I have a feeling that Mahomes is happy to get the win and isn’t worrying too much about the weekly awards. This stuff could matter if he’s to make a case to become league MVP later this season. Look across to the NFC conference and one of the early MVP front-runners, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, was also recognized as the Offensive Player of the Week for his conference.