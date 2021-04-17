Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to Villanova QB Daniel Smith’s crazy touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is known for making some absolutely iconic touchdown passes during his NFL career, but on Saturday he might have been one-upped by a college quarterback.

COVID-19 has provided us with spring college football, with several FCS teams playing in March and April. During a game between Villanova and Delaware on Saturday, one of the craziest touchdown passes of the year happened.

The play looked like Madden glitch with Villanova QB Daniel Smith throwing a touchdown pass to TE Charlie Gilroy while tumbling to the ground. It happened with Wildcats down by two scores and under four minutes remaining. While the team couldn’t rally to win the game, Smith certainly has a highlight-reel moment to be proud of.

Check it out:

What?!? How?!? Look at this TD Pass from @NovaFootball as they cut it to a one-score game with 3 minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/Jpc3aIkGRW — CAA Football (@CAAFootball) April 17, 2021

Everyone, of course, evoked Patrick Mahomes’ name after seeing the touchdown pass, including some of his former teammates.

Lmao @PatrickMahomes man look what u got people out here doing 😂😂 https://t.co/neG7y0zlUe — Charcandrick West (@Charcandrick26) April 17, 2021

O/U on number of practices it takes for @PatrickMahomes to reproduce this? The line is set at 1.5 https://t.co/zLvZQrGu2x — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 17, 2021

Eventually, Mahomes saw the play himself, calling it crazy and giving it a thumbs up.

Man that is some crazy stuff 😂😂👍 https://t.co/BAoU6DIsnW — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 17, 2021

We probably won’t see Mahomes trying to replicate this any time soon as he’s still recovering from offseason foot surgery, but you never know what will happen once offseason practices arrive. Maybe fans will have an opportunity to see Mahomes reenact this crazy throw at training camp.

