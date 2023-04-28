Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson’s selection by rival Raiders

Patrick Mahomes seemed plenty excited for the 2023 NFL Draft when he addressed the crowd of Kansas City Chiefs fans present at the annual selection meeting in Arrowhead Stadium’s backyard.

But after the Las Vegas Raiders took one of the class’ best pass rushers, Tyree Wilson of Mahomes’ alma mater Texas Tech University, with the seventh overall pick, the quarterback’s demeanor may have changed a bit. He took to Twitter to ask for mercy from his fellow Red Raider when the regular season commences in 2023.

Take it easy on me big dawg!! @tyreewilson77 congrats tho!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 28, 2023

Though he took time to congratulate Wilson in his brief statement, Mahomes is unlikely to be so gracious in his next meeting against his newest friend-turned-enemy playing for the Chiefs’ division rival.

Time will tell if Wilson will prove to be a consequential part of the Raiders’ success next season, but Mahomes is already keeping his eye on this young prospect as a player to watch in 2023.

More NFL Draft!

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce get 2023 NFL draft started with Lombardi Trophy Chiefs RB Pacheco still has chip on shoulder after seventh round draft selection Could TCU WR Quentin Johnston be the Chiefs' target in Round 1?

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire