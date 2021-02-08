Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pressured most of any QB in Super Bowl history

The Kansas City Chiefs failed to protect starting QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs were expected to have some issues in pass protection during this game with two backup tackles, but this went beyond a few scuffed plays. To the naked eye, it looked pretty bad. However, the final tally lets you know that it was historically bad.

According to the folks over at ESPN, Mahomes was pressured on 29 of his 56 dropbacks, good for 52% of his total dropbacks. It was also good for the most pressures against any QB in the Super Bowl in NFL history, passing a record previously held by Buffalo Bills QB Jim Kelly in Super Bowl XXVI.

Patrick Mahomes was pressured more in this game than any QB in Super Bowl history (29), passing the record of 25 by Jim Kelly in SB XXVI. Tom Brady faced his fewest pressures (4) in any Super Bowl of his career pic.twitter.com/CnRaG7gR5s — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

It’s incredible that Mahomes was able to accomplish what he was able to accomplish given the amount of pressure that he was under throughout the game. The offensive performance is a bit more forgivable when you consider the raw numbers. His toughness is just astounding when you consider the knockdowns, sacks and hurries. You can’t help but think about his college film, working behind the offensive line at Texas Tech.

As far as the offensive line is concerned, the Chiefs have been able to make it work all season despite injuries and adversity. This time around the plan didn’t work for the Chiefs and they’ll need to address it as they move forward with their sights set on the 2021 NFL season.

