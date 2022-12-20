Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes praises Frank Clark’s ability to make plays in big moments

The NFL season is winding down and the Kansas City Chiefs are focusing on securing the top seed in the AFC conference. A critical part of the season requires veteran leadership to take another step forward in preparation for the postseason.

Chiefs DE Frank Clark has faced criticism constantly throughout his career. The production hasn’t always matched his price tag in Kansas City. This season has been no different for the veteran defender, who has battled injuries and illness at times. He started to show signs of improvement, beginning with his multi-sack performance against the 49ers back in Week 7. That was derailed when he was suspended for two games for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In Week 15, Clark put his best foot forward. His veteran savvy was on display when he caused the overtime fumble that Willie Gay Jr. recovered. Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction to the big play with reporters after the game.

“That was a big play,” said Mahomes. “That’s why we have guys like Frank (Clark) on the team. He’s a guy who makes big plays in big moments. That’s what he’s done in his entire career, especially when he’s here with the Chiefs. We punted and gave them a chance, and they make that big play, and Jet (RB Jerick McKinnon) kind of iced the game. You get those playmakers on your team, those leaders to make plays in big moments, and he did.”

Clark was a key contributor in past postseasons for the Chiefs, so his experience will be vital down the stretch. He has tallied 11 sacks in 14 career playoff games split between Kansas City and the Seattle Seahawks — a number good for fifth all-time behind Willie McGinest, Bruce Smith, Terrell Suggs and Reggie White.

The Chiefs could be getting the best version of Clark this season and he’s clearly picking up steam right now.

