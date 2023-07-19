Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes offers advice to rookies entering training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs opened training camp on Tuesday, welcoming back staff members, quarterbacks, injured players, and their rookie class. They won’t begin public practices until Sunday, but the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph, Missouri was bustling with media, who were anxious to hear from team captain and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes said he would be at camp before the veteran’s date during his ESPY Awards speech last week, so it wasn’t a surprise. The eagerness to return to work in preparation for the new season includes growing chemistry with his new rookie teammates.

Mahomes spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his advice for the new talent class ready to start their NFL journey.

“I told those guys ‘make sure you’re ready for it.’ I mean, obviously, St. Joe’s is an amazing spot to have camp, and we come out here and have a lot of fun, but you have to be ready to work,” Mahomes said. I told them, ‘If you can get through Andy Reid’s training camp, then you’re going to be able to get through an NFL season.’ I think they must have that mindset, and they got a taste of it during OTA’s and minicamp. But they’re really going to see what it’s like during training camp and they know that if they do it the right way, they have as good of a chance as anybody to win the Super Bowl.”

Mahomes will have some new blood with him on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receiver Rashee Rice and offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who were selected in the 2023 NFL draft. There is also undrafted running back Deneric Prince, who will be looking to raise his stock and make the 53-man roster after impressing in OTAs.

