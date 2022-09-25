Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, OC Eric Bieniemy get into sideline spat before halftime

Weird day in the NFL. Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy having words at the half #KCvsINDpic.twitter.com/oUyqbJcKhC — The Game Day NFL (@TheGameDayNFL) September 25, 2022

The way that the first half ended in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts seems to have caused some frustration between the team’s star quarterback and offensive coordinator.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs received the ball with 44 seconds remaining until halftime at their own 46-yard line. On back-to-back plays, they attempted to push the ball downfield, but a 10-yard holding penalty on RG Trey Smith backed Kansas City up to their own 36-yard line.

After the two failed deep passing attempts, the Chiefs handed the ball off to Jerick McKinnon on second down for a six-yard carry. Time would expire before the team had a chance to run a third-down play. Before the Chiefs could head to the locker room, CBS cameras caught a heated discussion between Bieniemy and Mahomes as the two headed to the locker room. Andy Reid had to step in as the two went back and forth.

Obviously, Mahomes wants to continue taking shots to the endzone. That’s just within his nature as a quarterback. If it was Bieniemy’s decision to head into the half instead of trying for another long scoring play, it might have been the more prudent move with the team getting the ball at halftime.

We’ll obviously hear more about this moment after the game, but for now it doesn’t seem to be the big deal that many are making out to be.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire