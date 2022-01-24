Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes now has most passing TDs through 10 playoff games

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to crush NFL pace records, and the postseason is no different.

Mahomes made his tenth career postseason start against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC’s divisional round in what is just his fourth year as a starter. After throwing for three passing touchdowns against the Bills on Sunday, Mahomes now has the 25 career passing touchdowns in his first 10 playoff games. That number is good for the most career passing touchdowns by a QB through their first 10 playoff games in NFL history. He passed a Hall of Famer (Kurt Warner) and a future Hall of Famer (Drew Brees) who were both tied for the top spot through 10 playoff games with 23 touchdowns.

Mahomes has also passed former Cowboys QB Troy Aikman, former Cowboys QB Roger Staubach and former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb to throw for the 13th-most postseason passing touchdowns in NFL history. He is now tied with Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco. Here’s a look at the top 16 per Pro Football Reference:

Tom Brady: 85 Joe Montana: 45 Aaron Rodgers: 45 (tie) Brett Favre: 44 Peyton Manning: 40 Drew Brees: 37 Ben Roethlisberger: 36 Dan Marino: 32 Kurt Warner: 31 Terry Bradshaw: 30 John Elway: 27 Joe Flacco: 25 Russell Wilson: 25 (tie) Patrick Mahomes: 25 (tie) Donovan McNabb: 24 Roger Staubach: 24 (tie)

At only 26 years old, Mahomes is doing things in the postseason that we’ve never seen before. It’s taken other players their entire career to even get to the point that Mahomes is at in terms of postseason play. His career is still in its infancy and it rivals that of Hall of Fame players. It’s just another reminder of how blessed Chiefs fans are to be witnessing such a great player at the helm of their franchise.

