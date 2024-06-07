Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes narrates the Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals video

The Kansas City Chiefs remain focused on preparing their team for the new season, with OTAs ending and mandatory minicamp starting soon. In between workouts, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has shown his unwavering support for his favorite NBA team’s journey to a possible championship.

Mahomes has attended several games courtside and has often shared his appreciation for the Dallas Mavericks. The Western Conference champions received help from the Chiefs star, who lent his voice to the special NBA Finals hype video before Thursday’s game one against the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics.

“The finals, there’s only one thing in the way now, and it’s not the opponent; it’s the willingness to sacrifice everything because the greatest competition is you. If you don’t believe in winning this title, you shouldn’t be here. You know what it costs to get this far. Every moment of your life has led you to this, and if you want to hold that trophy, it will cost a lot more.” said Mahomes in the video. “Nobody expected the Mavs. Nobody wanted the Mavs. But nobody can deny that you’ve earned it. Earn the respect of the league, earned a place at the table, and earned the opportunity to bring Larry back to Dallas. Like the ones before, you’re a different breed, defiant and unexpected, unlike anything we’ve ever seen, truly maverick. One for all, one for Dallas. Let’s get it.”

The Mavericks were dominated in game one in Boston, falling 107-89. Game two is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th, with the team looking to avoid a 2-0 deficit.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire