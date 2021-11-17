Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Week 10 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season and the seventh time during his career.

The veteran gunslinger posted a dominant performance during the Chiefs’ 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, coming off the back of one of his worst career performances the week prior. Mahomes completed 35-of-50 passes for 406 yards with five touchdowns with no interceptions. He managed a 127.6 passer rating and completed 70% of his passes, leading all quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns in Week 10.

With this game in his pocket, Mahomes became the first player in NFL history with three career games with at least 400 passing yards and five touchdown passes in his first five NFL seasons. Those three games matched Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Joe Montana for the most such games in NFL history. Reminder: Mahomes is only 26 years old and in his fourth season as a starting NFL quarterback.

Mahomes also became one of only three Chiefs players with at least seven Player of the Week awards, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas (eight) and Dante Hall (seven). Mahomes has averaged two awards per season during his career with 2019 being the lone exception. He needs just two awards to set the franchise record for the most Player of the Week awards.

