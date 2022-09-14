Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again.

After a dominant performance in the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Mahomes has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. This marks Mahomes’ eighth career AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award for Mahomes and his third to come following Week 1 of the NFL season. He is known for his dominant performances in September after all.

This time around, Mahomes was 30-of-39 passing for 360 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions for a 144.2 passer rating against the Cardinals. It marked the most passing yards, touchdown passes and passer rating of any NFL player in Week 1. For Mahomes, it was his sixth career game with at least five touchdown passes and he’s now tied for fourth place in NFL history for such games in his career.

Mahomes, in just his fifth season as a starter, is now tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas for the most Player of the Week awards in franchise history. It’s not uncommon for him to win two AFC Player of the Week Awards in a single season, so it’s possible that he could earn that honor this season too.

