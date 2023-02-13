Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl LVII MVP

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is your Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player.

Mahomes put up another gutsy performance, battling through an aggravated high ankle sprain to help the team to victory. He was 21-of-27 passing for 183 yards and three touchdowns, but it was what he did with his legs that deserves the most praise. His 26-yard scramble helped set the team up for their game-winning score. He finished the game with six carries for 44 yards.

The best part about Mahomes’ MVP win — he gave due credit to all of his teammates. Offense, defense, special teams and even the coaching staff. Mahomes said they all challenged each other to be better when the game was looking grim, and they did just that. They battled back, together, from a 10-point halftime deficit to comeback and win the game.

Mahomes helped break the MVP curse, becoming league MVP, winning the Super Bowl and being named Super Bowl MVP. It’s the first time it has happened since 1999 when Kurt Warner did it with the Greatest Show on Turf.

Mahomes’ career accolades now include the following: Two Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl MVPs, two league MVPs, 3 Super Bowl appearances, 3 Lamar Hunt Trophies, 5 AFC title game appearances, 5 pro bowls, 3 All-Pro wins, Offensive Player of the Year, and he’s never won less than 12 games in a season.

