Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named No. 1 in NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023' countdown

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was revealed Monday night as the best player in the NFL as voted on by his peers in NFL Network's annual countdown of the league's top 100 players.

This is the second time that Mahomes — who is coming off his second Super Bowl win in four seasons — has been named the NFL's top player.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rounded out the top five.

Mahomes, the MVP of Super Bowl 57, won his second career Most Valuable Player award following the 2022 season and recently was honored as the Best NFL Player and Top Male Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards. During the 2022 season, Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards and led the NFL with 41 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 4,000 or more yards in each of the five seasons he has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

Tom Brady was the No. 1-rated player last year, his final season in the NFL before retiring "for good" in February. Mahomes took top honors in 2021, while Lamar Jackson was No. 1 in 2020.

Top 100 Players of 2023: Complete list

  1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

  2. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

  3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

  4. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

  5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

  6. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

  7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

  8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

  9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

  10. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

  11. Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

  12. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

  13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

  14. Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

  15. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

  16. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

  17. Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

  18. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

  19. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

  20. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

  21. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

  22. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

  23. Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

  24. Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore Ravens

  25. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

  26. Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers

  27. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

  28. Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

  29. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

  30. Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers

  31. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

  32. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

  33. Matt Judon, LB, New England Patriots

  34. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

  35. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

  36. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins

  37. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

  38. Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

  39. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

  40. Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets

  41. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

  42. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

  43. Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints

  44. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

  45. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

  46. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

  47. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

  48. Haason Reddick, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

  49. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

  50. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

  51. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

  52. Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Commanders

  53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  54. Brian Burns, DE, Carolina Panthers

  55. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

  56. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

  57. Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills

  58. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

  59. Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos

  60. Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

  61. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

  62. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

  63. Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons

  64. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

  65. Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

  66. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

  67. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

  68. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

  69. Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills

  70. Joey Bosa, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

  71. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

  72. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

  73. Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

  74. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

  75. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

  76. Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

  77. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

  78. Talanoa Hufanga, S, San Francisco 49ers

  79. Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers

  80. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

  81. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins

  82. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

  83. Terron Armstead, OT, Miami Dolphins

  84. Za'Darius Smith, DE, Cleveland Browns

  85. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

  86. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

  87. Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons

  88. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

  89. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

  90. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

  91. Dalvin Cook, RB, free agent

  92. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

  93. Eric Kendricks, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

  94. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

  95. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

  96. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

  97. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

  98. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  99. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys

  100. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Previous No.1-ranked players on NFL's 'Top 100'

2022: Tom Brady

2021: Patrick Mahomes

2020: Lamar Jackson

2019: Aaron Donald

2018: Tom Brady

2017: Tom Brady

2016: Cam Newton

2015: J.J. Watt

2014: Peyton Manning

2013: Adrian Peterson

2012: Aaron Rodgers

2011: Tom Brady

