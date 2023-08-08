Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named No. 1 in NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023' countdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was revealed Monday night as the best player in the NFL as voted on by his peers in NFL Network's annual countdown of the league's top 100 players.

This is the second time that Mahomes — who is coming off his second Super Bowl win in four seasons — has been named the NFL's top player.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rounded out the top five.

Mahomes, the MVP of Super Bowl 57, won his second career Most Valuable Player award following the 2022 season and recently was honored as the Best NFL Player and Top Male Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards. During the 2022 season, Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards and led the NFL with 41 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 4,000 or more yards in each of the five seasons he has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl and second league MVP award during the 2022 season.

Tom Brady was the No. 1-rated player last year, his final season in the NFL before retiring "for good" in February. Mahomes took top honors in 2021, while Lamar Jackson was No. 1 in 2020.

Previous No.1-ranked players on NFL's 'Top 100'

2022: Tom Brady

2021: Patrick Mahomes

2020: Lamar Jackson

2019: Aaron Donald

2018: Tom Brady

2017: Tom Brady

2016: Cam Newton

2015: J.J. Watt

2014: Peyton Manning

2013: Adrian Peterson

2012: Aaron Rodgers

2011: Tom Brady

