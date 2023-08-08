Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named No. 1 in NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023' countdown
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was revealed Monday night as the best player in the NFL as voted on by his peers in NFL Network's annual countdown of the league's top 100 players.
This is the second time that Mahomes — who is coming off his second Super Bowl win in four seasons — has been named the NFL's top player.
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce rounded out the top five.
Mahomes, the MVP of Super Bowl 57, won his second career Most Valuable Player award following the 2022 season and recently was honored as the Best NFL Player and Top Male Athlete at the 2023 ESPY Awards. During the 2022 season, Mahomes threw for a career-high 5,250 yards and led the NFL with 41 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 4,000 or more yards in each of the five seasons he has been the Chiefs' starting quarterback.
Tom Brady was the No. 1-rated player last year, his final season in the NFL before retiring "for good" in February. Mahomes took top honors in 2021, while Lamar Jackson was No. 1 in 2020.
Top 100 Players of 2023: Complete list
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers
Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
Maxx Crosby, DE, Las Vegas Raiders
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets
T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Derwin James, S, Los Angeles Chargers
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Judon, LB, New England Patriots
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Jalen Ramsey, CB, Miami Dolphins
Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
Khalil Mack, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Quinnen Williams, DT, New York Jets
Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers
C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Haason Reddick, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets
Jonathan Allen, DE, Washington Commanders
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Burns, DE, Carolina Panthers
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos
Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills
Joey Bosa, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Talanoa Hufanga, S, San Francisco 49ers
Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Terron Armstead, OT, Miami Dolphins
Za'Darius Smith, DE, Cleveland Browns
Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans
Chris Lindstrom, OG, Atlanta Falcons
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
Dalvin Cook, RB, free agent
Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens
Eric Kendricks, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints
Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Previous No.1-ranked players on NFL's 'Top 100'
2022: Tom Brady
2021: Patrick Mahomes
2020: Lamar Jackson
2019: Aaron Donald
2018: Tom Brady
2017: Tom Brady
2016: Cam Newton
2015: J.J. Watt
2014: Peyton Manning
2013: Adrian Peterson
2012: Aaron Rodgers
2011: Tom Brady
