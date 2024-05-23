Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on Marquise Brown: ‘He’s a good addition to the offense’

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their offseason programs with organized team activities. Wednesday marked the third day of OTAs, and the Chiefs are in the early process of defending their back-to-back Super Bowls.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media after Wednesday’s practice and shared his thoughts on what he has seen from Marquise Brown this offseason.

“I’ve seen it the entire offseason from working in Texas to here,” Mahomes explained. “I remember the first day I told guys like Drue [Tranquill], he [Marquise Brown] tracks the ball well and he can really go. I’m giving him chances down the field, and he’s making the plays happen. The more plays he makes, the more we’ll continue to give him those chances. [He’s] a good addition to our offense.”

Head coach Andy Reid stated that Mahomes and Brown are developing chemistry through the early days of OTAs, and that the pair have stood out in offensive drills.

