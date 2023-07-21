Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes Madden’s ’99 Club’ for third time

In the latest installment of EA Sports’ Madden video game franchise, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will join the “99 Club” for the third time. He’ll join his teammate Travis Kelce, who was announced as a member of the “99 Club” for the fourth time on Thursday.

This means that the two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champ, and two-time Super Bowl MVP will have a perfect 99 overall player rating to start the season. Mahomes will be the best quarterback in the video game when it launches next month, which is only fitting seeing as he’s the best quarterback in the game in real life too. His peers certainly seem to think so.

“Legendary.” – Panthers QB Bryce Young “Future GOAT.” – Texans QB C.J. Stroud “Pat Mahomes. Electric.” – Bills QB Josh Allen “Pat Mahomes. Best quarterback in the game.” – Vikings WR Justin Jefferson “Versatility.” – Jets CB Sauce Gardner “Super skillful. Elite.” – Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Mahomes is a bit more humble than that, though. He took to Twitter to thank the developers over at EA Sports for the honor.

“As a kid who grew up playing Madden this is always a huge honor,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Appreciate you! @EAMaddenNFL.”

As a kid who grew up playing madden this is always a huge honor! 💪🏽 appreciate you! @EAMaddenNFL https://t.co/Zo765GKgKc — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 21, 2023

Last season, Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), and quarterback rating (77.6) en route to his second Super Bowl win. In this year’s Madden, one of his most iconic incomplete passes is getting an animation in the video game. You have to be a pretty special talent for that to happen. Really, everyone is just waiting to see what type of incredible thing Mahomes will do next.

You can check out 99 overall Mahomes in “Madden NFL 24” when it launches on August 18, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S platforms.

