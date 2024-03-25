Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes loses March Madness bet to Shane Buechele

The annual NCAA basketball tournaments are underway for the best men’s and women’s teams nationwide. March Madness brackets are filled out to predict next month’s national champions while proud alums seek bragging rights.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an avid fan of many sports besides football, so it’s no surprise that he is tuned into all the action. This year, his 6th-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders were in the tournament but were upset by the 12th-seeded North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first round.

The 80-67 defeat had more on the line for Mahomes than just his support, as the three-time Super Bowl champion posted an interesting photo on his Instagram account in response to the game.

Mahomes posted himself over the weekend wearing a cow costume with the caption, “A bets a bet… okay cool #Hookem,” said Mahomes in his Instagram story caption.

He tagged former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele in the story, indicating there was a bet between the two on which team would go further in the tournament.

Never stopped fighting. Proud of this team. pic.twitter.com/HBv4BXFeXP — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 22, 2024

Buechele’s alma mater, the Texas Longhorns, advanced to the second round of the tournament but was eventually eliminated by Tennessee on Saturday. Buechele joined the Buffalo Bills last season after being waived by Kansas City on the final cut day before the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire