The Kansas City Chiefs could be without their star quarterback for an extended period of time.

Patrick Mahomes left Thursday night's game vs. the Denver Broncos with a right knee injury. The 2018 NFL MVP injured himself attempting a QB sneak in the second quarter and was ruled out for the game shortly thereafter.

Patrick Mahomes is out with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/DKCt1dg9nX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Looked like a right patella (kneecap) dislocation for Pat Mahomes. Saw it popped back in which provides immediate relief. — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) October 18, 2019

Mahomes was able to walk off the field under his own power, but this looks like it could be a serious injury for the 24-year-old. If that's the case, the Patriots' path to another AFC title just got infinitely easier.

Mahomes will undergo an MRI on Friday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leaves game vs. Broncos with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston