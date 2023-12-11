Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes lambasts referees after controversial penalty vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs were handed a crushing defeat for the second consecutive week, falling in the final minutes to the Buffalo Bills with more controversy regarding the officiating. The shocking, offensive offside penalty on receiver Kadarius Toney before an incredible lateral from Travis Kelce cost the team a go-ahead touchdown and a memorable victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes was visibly emotional and upset with the referees as the game ended. He didn’t mince words about the controversial penalty during the Chiefs’ post-game press conference.

“It’s the call, and just in that moment, I mean, it’s not even for me; I know how much everybody puts into this game,” Mahomes explained. “For it to happen, for a flag to change the outcome of the game. And that moment, I mean, I’ve played seven years and never had had offensive offsides called. [You learn] that [in] elementary school. We talked about, pointing to the ref all that different type of stuff, and if it doesn’t get called me, if it does, they warn you.

“There was no warning throughout the entire game. And then you wait; there’s a minute left in the game to make a call like that. It’s tough, man. I’m at a loss for words because regardless of whether we win or lose, just at the end of the day, another game, and we’re talking about the refs, Not what we really want in the NFL for football.”

Patrick Mahomes very emotional on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/nkq3kIvDqa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 11, 2023

The penalty knocked the Chiefs out of a possible tying field goal range, and they could not convert on fourth down to end the comeback attempt.

“I mean, that’s the thing is, I [would] rather they let us play, man, like let us play the game,” Mahomes continued. “Then, whatever happens happens, like throwing the flag and deciding the game one or another. That’s what hurts you. That’s why I’d like last week.

“I didn’t say anything because it’s letting us play, man, let us go out there and win the game, I’d rather they let us play and go out there and see who wins. That’s what you want as competitors. You practice all week and go out there and try to win, and you want it to be about your team and that team and see what happens. You never want to be talking about the stuff after the game.”

