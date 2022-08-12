Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, S Justin Reid recall their first preseason game

Every player in the NFL remembers their first professional game, whether it occurred in the preseason or regular season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have several rookies hitting the field on Saturday for the first time, getting a chance to showcase their abilities and make their case for the 53-man roster. The 2022 NFL draft saw the Chiefs select a majority of players on the defensive side of the ball. Players like Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis, Leo Chenal, Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams will have their first dress rehearsal against the Chicago Bears. In the process, they’ll make some memories that will last a lifetime.

Veterans Patrick Mahomes and Justin Reid recalled their first time suiting up for an NFL preseason game experience after Thursday’s training camp practice.

“Yeah, it was a lot of nerves,” said Mahomes. “You’re getting in there; your mind is kind of racing. Obviously, the speed of the game has intensified but also the playbook, so you’re trying to think and play at the same time. So, what I do for them is I tell them to study as much as they can, then when they get to the game, just go out there and play. At the end of the day, just go out there and play like you’ve done it your whole life. You’re in this position for a reason, and you can let your talent show.”

Mahomes played his first preseason game in 2017 against the San Francisco 49ers finishing 7-of-9 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown. Newly-signed safety Justin Reid was on the other side of the Chiefs in his first preseason game in 2018 as a member of the Houston Texans.

“First preseason game was here in Kansas City, and my first snap was against Travis Kelce,” said Reid “I won’t ever forget that he had ran a curl route, and that was the way they opened up the game, but it’s exciting.

“It’s the first time you put on the jersey. For the rookies that (are) coming in this year, their first time strapped up and actually put on the game uniform, it’s going to be an unbelievable feeling for them, and I’m excited for them and excited to go out there myself and excited to watch those guys go play.”

The experience will be exciting and memorable for the rookies involved on Saturday. There will be nerves, but there will also be moments like Mahomes’ first touchdown or Reid’s snap against Kelce. The key is to not make the moment too big and to simply get out there and play the game that they love.

