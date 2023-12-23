Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is impressed by rookie OT Wanya Morris’ performance

The Kansas City Chiefs have faced multiple injuries this season on both sides of the ball. The most recent neck stinger to starting left tackle Donovan Smith forced the team to adjust their lineup and rely on a rookie.

Wanya Morris has stepped in admirably since Smith’s injury, protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. Mahomes praised his new left tackle during his Thursday press conference.

“I think the way you know is that he’s a battler; he’s someone that’s gonna go out there and fight the entire game,” Mahomes explained. “He’s getting better and better as far as technique and little things that we do within our offense and how coach (Andy) Heck wants it. But I think what you do know is that he’s gonna finish every play, he’s gonna go out there, and if he loses a rep, he’s come out that next rep with that mentality, he’s gonna win that one.

“He’s not gonna let anything affect his mentality. It’s great whenever you throw a guy in there like that, a young guy. He steps up to the plate, gets a base hit, or hits a home run. I mean, he’s ready to go. And whenever his number gets called, I think it’d be ready to play protection.”

Here were Wanya Morris’ snaps when filling in for Donovan Smith. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ZiNXtpin2x — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 29, 2023

The Raiders defense has had dominant moments this season, especially under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Mahomes understands their pass rush but hasn’t said the offensive line, including Morris, would change their protection schemes on Monday.

“We try to be really, like, top tier as far as picking up protections and stuff like that,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, you have pass rushers on there with 98 (Maxx Crosby). On the other side, you have to make sure you [add] some attention to him.

“But there are other guys, 51’s (Malcolm Koonce) been playing great, too. So I mean, it’d be a great challenge for us going up against this team and this pass rush. But I think you’d have to go out with the mentality of we’re going to execute the game plan and let the guys win their matchups.”

The key to clinching another AFC West division title hangs on a Christmas Day victory on Monday. The win would be even sweeter against a long-time rival if Mahomes can remain protected throughout the game.

