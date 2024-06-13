Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Hollywood Brown has ‘done a great job’

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their mandatory offseason minicamp on Thursday, marking the last time that the team will practice together until training camp in late July.

After the team’s final workout on Thursday, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with the media. In his comments, the Super Bowl LVIII MVP detailed his thoughts on receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who has impressed during the team’s offseason practices.

“He’s [Brown] done a great job,” Mahomes said. “It’s hard to learn this offense and I feel like he’s done a great job picking it up very fast. Obviously, you see the ability – I mean obviously I don’t know how he’s here in our place because of how talented he is.”

The 28-year-old quarterback intends to hold Brown to high standards this season and told reporters that he expects the veteran receiver to open up the offense.

“I can just see that it’s going to be a great season for him,” Mahomes explained. “[Brown will] just take pressure off of other guys and I think it’s going to help get [Travis Kelce] open, help get Rashee open, going to help get all these guys open. You’re going to have that speed threat that can run routes and do all those different things so I’m very excited to get him out there in the regular season.”

Brown has been a standout performer in minicamp workouts and has already established chemistry with Mahomes, which will pay dividends for the pair during the regular season.

