Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes healthy, expects ‘no restrictions’ for training camp

When mandatory minicamp broke, Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes felt he wouldn’t have any problems with his turf toe injury, an injury that he had surgically repaired at the onset of the offseason. With the Chiefs’ first training camp practice set to take place tomorrow, Mahomes still feels the same, expecting no issues that would hold him back from full participation during the course of training camp.

“I think there will be no restrictions,” Mahomes told reporters on Friday. “I’ve been training, running, throwing, doing everything that I usually do. I think that was what was so good about OTAs and doing those things — I tested it there. I realized that I was good and then when I got back with Bobby (Stroupe) and started training in the offseason with him, I was able to do what I normally would do.”

The Chiefs’ training staff implemented a rehab plan alongside Mahomes’ longtime trainer Bobby Stroupe, making sure that he was doing the right things while he was away from team facilities. If the results at the start of training camp are what Mahomes expects, they’ve seemingly executed said plan flawlessly.

Mahomes used OTAs and mandatory minicamp as a proving ground, testing himself to ensure that he was in fact 100% back to health. Now, with rehab and recovery behind him, Mahomes can focus on improving for the 2021 NFL season.

“I mean, I just kind of started back, rolling, trying to get myself back,” Mahomes said. “To be in this position now, where I can go into training camp fully healthy and having the mindset that we’re going to have to push to be even better this year. You see every once and a while, people still talk about it (Super Bowl LV). You see the parade in the offseason, the ring ceremonies and all that different type of stuff. But I think the best thing about getting to training camp is that it all starts over. No matter how you ended the year before, you have to go in with the mindset of starting from scratch. We’re excited to do that and trying to make another run at it.”

The Chiefs will look to put the Super Bowl LV loss behind them and make a push to get to and win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. It’d mark their third-straight Super Bowl appearance. The Miami Dolphins (1971–1973), Buffalo Bills (1990-1993) and New England Patriots (2016–2018) are the only teams to have ever accomplished that feat.

