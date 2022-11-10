Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid discuss what they’ve seen from RB Isiah Pacheco

The NFL career of Isiah Pacheco has already had its share of peaks and valleys. The rookie running back has played well enough to be named the team’s starter but has recently struggled to make a significant impact on the ground.

The Kansas City Chiefs finished last Sunday night’s thrilling overtime game against the Tennessee Titans with a victory, but the win also left with questions about their running game. Pacheco started the game, but only managed five yards on five attempts, as Patrick Mahomes would lead the team in that department with six carries for 63 yards.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his evaluation of the Rutgers standout during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He’s doing a good job there,” said Reid. “He’s learning on the move, but he’s had some good snaps. It’s worked out well where the – Clyde’s (Edwards-Helaire) getting reps, and he’s getting reps, and I think that’s healthy. We’re able to throw fastballs at the guys, and then 1 (Jerick McKinnon) is getting in there and doing his thing more on third down, but he got some first or second-down calls also. But we’ll just keep bringing (Pacheco) along, and I like the progress he’s making.”

Reid said that Pacheco is where the team wants him right now and perhaps game flow dictated his opportunities in Week 9. During last week’s victory, Mahomes nearly broke the NFL record for passing attempts falling two short with 68. An eye-popping stat to symbolize the Chiefs abandoning the run game to mount the comeback.

Mahomes chimed in on his rookie running back, speaking on his progress with reporters.

“He’s so physically gifted,” Mahomes said. “He’s so fast, and sometimes you’re like, ‘Man, you just got to take that extra step, then hit it.’ But, you don’t want to take that aggressiveness away from him because it’s hard for defenses to account for how physical he runs. I think as he sees more and more in the league, the sky’s the limit because he has all the physical tools to go out there and be great.”

Pacheco has made great strides and has shown flashes of the ability to be a premier player in the league. The Chiefs’ offense will look to involve him more in the game plan ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perhaps this will be the week for the ground game and Pacheco to shine.

