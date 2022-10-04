4-Down Territory: Eagles and Jaguars, Buccaneers and Ravens!
In this week's 4-Down Territory, Doug Farrar and Luke Easterling talk Eagles, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Ravens.
Here's what Aaron Rodgers told Bailey Zappe after the Patriots rookie quarterback's NFL debut in Week 4.
The newspaper owned by the family who owns the sports media outlet that eventually will employ Tom Brady continues to break significant news about Brady’s personal life. Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post reports that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have hired divorce lawyers. The Post previously reported that marital discord caused Brady’s 11-day training-camp [more]
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor with a pink smoke bomb who ran on the field during Monday Night Football against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.
Another week, another nightmarish series of injuries across the NFL. Andy Behrens is here to help with some pickups to target to help fill the void.
The Saints losing Latavius Murray isn't awful on its own, but it might be a symptom of a larger problem within the organization:
49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga broke down his pick six in the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
The Giants were able to put the finishing touches on a win over the Bears on Sunday despite being without a healthy quarterback, but beating the Packers in London this week looks like a taller task given the current state of affairs. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Daniel Jones‘ ankle was “feeling a little [more]
Kenny Pickett's emergence brings new fantasy relevance to the Pittsburgh offense. Denny Carter goes deep on Week 5 waiver additions. (Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Mistakes at the end of the Jets loss were worse than the second-guessed calls at Atlanta, but Browns coaches deserve criticism for the 2-2 start