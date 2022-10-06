Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets up to play the Raiders like no other opponent

Last Sunday Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. And while most players and most teams would take a day, or at least the evening to revel in their victory, Mahomes was already onto the next opponent just minutes after the game was over.

Why? Because that next opponent is the Raiders.

In his locker room victory speech with the team, before they had even changed out of their clothes from the game they just played, Mahomes was talking about the Raiders.

“Hey, great job today. Way to accept the challenge,” said Mahomes. “We can learn, we can get better.. But make sure y’all ready because y’all know who’s coming to town.”

Them boys were ballin' on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/nmTwsX3Ziw — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 4, 2022

Keep in mind, it’s not like this is a matter of moving onto the next opponent quickly because of a short week. Quite the contrary, actually, as the two teams face on Monday night at Arrowhead.

Mahomes has shown throughout his career, he is ready whenever the Chiefs face the Raiders. The Chiefs are 7-1 vs the Raiders when Mahomes has been the starter.

The one loss in 2020 likely only strengthened his resolve against the Silver & Black because afterward, Jon Gruden had the Raiders team bus do a victory lap around the stadium.

Since then, Mahomes has been lights out against the Raiders, including one game last season in which he threw for five touchdowns.

In case you’re wondering if this is somehow different than any other teams Mahomes has faced, there is proof it is.

Only one QB in history has scored more points per game against a single opponent (minimum five starts) than the 37.4 ppg the Chiefs have scored against the Raiders in Mahomes’s time in KC.

Few teams have successfully slowed down Patrick Mahomes, but he's especially had the Raiders' number. In 8 career games: 2,546 passing yards, 22 TD, 3 INT and 37.4 PPG. pic.twitter.com/rBa15A3Mog — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2022

The 22 TD stat Yates notes doesn’t include his two rushing touchdowns either.

Story continues

The Chiefs have never scored fewer than 28 points against the Raiders in Mahomes’s career. Just once this season the Raiders have surpassed that number. That was last week against the Broncos when they scored 32 points with the help of their first defensive touchdown in three seasons.

With just three interceptions in eight meetings with the Raiders, turnovers — let alone defensive touchdowns — will be tough to come by.

No, this will be a shootout. Mahomes will be ready. Therefore Derek Carr and the Raiders offense must cut it loose to keep pace.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire