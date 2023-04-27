Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, DE George Karlaftis hyped for 2023 NFL draft

Some of the top players for the Kansas City Chiefs are showing their excitement for the 2023 NFL draft with the first round kicking off in their city on Thursday, April 27.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and DE George Karlaftis, both former first-round draft picks, took to Twitter to show their excitement on Thursday morning.

Mahomes was drafted six years ago to the day when the Chiefs traded up to pick No. 10 in the 2017 NFL draft to select the Texas Tech gunslinger. Everything changed for the franchise and the city on that day. Fast forward to now and he’s a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Draft day KC!!! Let’s goo! #ChiefsKingdom — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 27, 2023

As for “Furious George” he was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft just a season ago, one of two first-rounders along with CB Trent McDuffie. Karlaftis finished his rookie campaign with 33 total tackles and six sacks.

Both players recognize that it’s an exciting time for the fans and the city, but it’s also an exciting time for them too. Not only do they get to welcome some new teammates to the winning culture in Kansas City, but it brings back all the good memories of when they became members of Chiefs Kingdom. New prospects will soon get a chance to experience the same with the added excitement of being selected by the 2023 NFL draft’s host city.

