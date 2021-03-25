Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ foundation pledges multi-year commitment to HBCU Legacy Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to collaborate and support the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Mahomes and his foundation backed their Road to Equality event just this past season, but now they’ll turn their attention and support their newest venture, the HBCU Legacy Bowl. This recently announced postseason college football All-Star game will give the best players and coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities an opportunity for exposure with NFL teams and within the greater sport. It’ll provide a unique opportunity for HBCU players to stand out in the pre-draft process.

Mahomes’ foundation and the Black College Football Hall of Fame recently announced their collaboration. 15 and the Mahomies will pledge a multi-year commitment to the game.

BREAKING NEWS: @PatrickMahomes & his @15andMahomies Foundation make multi-year commitment to the @HBCULegacyBowl. “A leader on and off the field. Thank you Patrick for supporting Historically Black Colleges & Universities.” – Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP pic.twitter.com/fMtvOndEpF — 15 and the Mahomies (@15andMahomies) March 25, 2021

The NFL, The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Tulane University are among the founding partners to support the HBCU Legacy Bowl. With more support from organizations like 15 and the Mahomies, this All-Star game looks to become an annual occurrence like the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Bowl.

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl is set to take place the Saturday following Super Bowl LVI in February of 2022 at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium. The game will also be broadcast live on NFL Network.

