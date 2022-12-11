Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds Jerick McKinnon on no-look touchdown toss (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a penchant for completing some improbable passes against the Denver Broncos.

Back in October of 2018, he had the iconic left-handed pass against the Broncos. In Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, he had another awe-inspiring completion against this AFC West opponent.

On third-and-2 in the opening minute of the second quarter, Mahomes escaped pressure from the left side and rolled to his right. He thought about running for the first down himself, but he directed Jerick McKinnon upfield. With defenders closing in on him, he hurled the football forward with an underhand toss and hit a wide-open McKinnon around the 53. The most impressive part is that he didn’t appear to be looking at McKinnon when he made the toss.

McKinnon did the rest of the work and accelerated past some Broncos defenders into the endzone for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the day, giving the Chiefs an early 13-0 lead in Denver. It has been all Kansas City in this one so far with the Broncos having no answers to slow this high-powered offense.

